No restrictions on gas consumption are being applied or planned in Ukraine, - Naftogaz

Naftogaz has denied false information circulating on Telegram channels about the alleged introduction of gas supply restriction schedules in the Khmelnytskyi region.

This is mentioned in the company's statement, reports Censor.NET.

There are no restrictions and none are planned.

"We officially announce that there are no restrictions—neither in Khmelnytskyi nor in any other region of Ukraine—and none are planned," the statement said.

It is emphasized that gas supply to all consumers is being carried out in full, despite constant enemy attacks on gas infrastructure.

Discrediting campaign

Naftogaz stated that such fake news is part of a deliberate smear campaign. "We urge you to trust only official sources and not to spread fake news and manipulation," the company added.