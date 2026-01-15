Zelenskyy meets with Zaluzhnyi: they discuss current diplomatic tasks
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi held a meeting.
He reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
The head of state said he discussed diplomatic tasks with Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK.
"I met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi. I thanked him for his work as part of Ukraine’s team. And it is important that all of us together defend Ukraine’s independence, our national interests, our people.
We discussed diplomatic tasks that are relevant now and can strengthen all of us — Ukraine and our resilience," Zelenskyy noted.
Rumours about Zaluzhnyi’s resignation
- As a reminder, earlier, Oksana Torop, media adviser to Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that information about his alleged plans to leave his diplomatic post and return to Ukraine is not true.
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