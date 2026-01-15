Russia, not Zelenskyy, rejected US peace plan, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recalled that it was Russia, not President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that rejected the US-proposed peace plan to resolve the war in Ukraine.

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

The Polish prime minister's statement came amid comments by US President Donald Trump, who expressed his belief that it is Zelenskyy, not Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, who is holding up the peace agreement.

"It was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Tusk emphasized.

He added that Russia's response to US peace initiatives was new missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

"Therefore, the only solution is to increase pressure on Russia. And you all know that," concluded the head of the Polish government.

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