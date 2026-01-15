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Zelenskyy meets Sternenko: they discuss legislative support for volunteering
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with volunteer Serhii Sternenko.
What is known?
"I thanked him for supporting our army and for his efforts to develop the drone component of Ukraine’s defense. We discussed current issues related to volunteering, legislative support for volunteering, and specific work with brigades.
It is important to have the maximum amount of real information from all levels. We agreed to cooperate," the statement says.
What preceded this?
It was reported earlier that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with volunteer and public figure Serhiy Prytula.
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