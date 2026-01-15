Trump said that Zelenskyy, not Putin, is holding up peace agreement
US President Donald Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is holding up the conclusion of a potential peace agreement.
According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement in an interview with Reuters.
"Ukraine is less ready to make a deal"
"I think he's (Putin, ed.) ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal," Trump said.
In a new interview, the US president said that Putin is allegedly ready to end the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, according to Trump, Zelenskyy was more reticent.
At the same time, when asked why the US-led negotiations have not yet resolved the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, Trump replied: "Zelenskiy."
Possible meeting in Davos
When asked whether Trump would meet with Zelenskyy at the economic forum in Davos next week, he replied that he would, but hinted that there were no plans yet.
"I would - if he's there. I'm going to be there," Trump said.
What preceded this?
- According to media reports, on 7 January, Witkoff and Kushner met in Paris with Russian dictator's envoy Kirill Dmitriev to discuss the American peace plan for Ukraine.
- It was also reported that special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Jared Kushner's son-in-law plan to visit Moscow in the near future to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
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