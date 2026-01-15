Trump said that Zelenskyy, not Putin, is holding up peace agreement

US President Donald Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is holding up the conclusion of a potential peace agreement.

According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement in an interview with Reuters.

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"Ukraine is less ready to make a deal"

"I think he's (Putin, ed.) ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal," Trump said.

In a new interview, the US president said that Putin is allegedly ready to end the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, according to Trump, Zelenskyy was more reticent.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting: discusses interceptor drones, air defence missiles and PURL programme

At the same time, when asked why the US-led negotiations have not yet resolved the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, Trump replied: "Zelenskiy."

Possible meeting in Davos

When asked whether Trump would meet with Zelenskyy at the economic forum in Davos next week, he replied that he would, but hinted that there were no plans yet.

"I would - if he's there. I'm going to be there," Trump said.

Read more: U.S. delivers to Kremlin war-ending plan agreed with Ukraine, Axios reports

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