Witkoff and Kushner may soon visit Moscow to meet with Putin, - Bloomberg

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner plan to visit Moscow in the near future to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg.

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What is known?

Sources speaking to the publication on condition of anonymity said that the meeting could take place in January, but that plans had not yet been finalized. According to them, the timing could be affected by events in Iran, where mass protests against the Ayatollah regime are continuing.

Read more: U.S. delivers to Kremlin war-ending plan agreed with Ukraine, Axios reports

A White House official said that no such meeting is currently planned. The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment.

According to other sources, US officials will present the latest draft plans to Putin and his team.

The discussion is expected to focus on security guarantees that the US and Europe will provide to Ukraine to ensure the implementation of the peace agreement, as well as the post-war reconstruction of the country.

Read more: Ukraine and United States discuss key elements of basic framework to end war, Umerov says

What preceded it?

According to media reports, on January 7, Witkoff and Kushner met in Paris with Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev's envoy to discuss the American peace plan for Ukraine.