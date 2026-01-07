Ukraine and United States discuss key elements of basic framework to end war, Umerov says

The Ukrainian and U.S. delegations held substantive discussions in Paris on key elements of a basic framework for ending the war.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Talks in Paris

According to him, this was already the third meeting with the U.S. side in two days in Paris.

Separately, the delegations focused on possible formats for further contacts at the leaders’ level involving Ukraine, European partners, and the United States.

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Representatives of the sides

From the United States, the talks were attended by the president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Ambassador Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner, and White House official Josh Gruenbaum.

From the Ukrainian side, the talks were attended by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhii Kyslytsia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia, and Presidential Office adviser Oleksandr Bevz.

Umerov also promised to present a detailed report to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after all meetings conclude.

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