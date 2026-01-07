Zelenskyy on ceasefire: Russia is turning up its nose, but some partners can turn it back

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire.

The head of state said this while speaking with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The president was asked whether the United States and its allies plan to increase pressure on Russia to get it to agree to a ceasefire.

"The Americans are definitely in talks with the Russians. They are discussing various options. For now, Russia is turning up its nose, but our partners are strong enough, some of them especially so, and they can turn its nose back if they want to," Zelenskyy said.

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Background

As reported, the "Coalition of the Willing" concluded the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine.

It is recalled that following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom a Declaration of Intent to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.

Read more: No new US air defense systems, Ukraine asks to speed up missile deliveries, Zelenskyy says