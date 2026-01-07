"Coalition of the Willing" adopted Paris Declaration on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine. FULL TEXT

The member countries of the "Coalition of the Willing," Ukraine and the United States, have signed a joint declaration on security guarantees for stable and lasting peace after the end of the war.

The text of the document was published by the Élysée Palace following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with the participation of the American delegation in Paris on 6 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Lasting peace for Ukraine

The participants of the meeting emphasised their commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and welcomed the progress achieved, in particular during discussions between the Americans, Ukrainians, Europeans and other partners.

In particular, the Coalition of the Willing clearly stated that Ukraine's ability to defend itself is crucial to ensuring future security and collective Euro-Atlantic security.

Read more: Whitaker on meeting of "Coalition of Willing": We may be "on verge" of peace agreement on Ukraine

"We have confirmed that ensuring sovereignty and lasting peace in Ukraine must be an integral part of a peace agreement and that any settlement must be backed by credible security guarantees for Ukraine," the declaration says.

The signatories are ready to commit to a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated after the ceasefire comes into force, in addition to bilateral security agreements and in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional arrangements.

What components does the joint declaration contain?

Participation in the US-proposed ceasefire monitoring mechanism

It is noted that a system of continuous and reliable monitoring of the ceasefire will be established for this purpose, including contributions from members of the Coalition of the Willing. The coalition will be represented in a special commission that will be established to consider any violations, determine responsibility and establish measures to remedy the situation.

Read more: US will help ensure casefire in Ukraine through intelligence and logistics, - draft statement by Coalition of Willing

Support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Coalition of the Willing agreed to continue providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with critical long-term military assistance and weapons to ensure their sustained combat capability, as they will remain the first line of defence and deterrence.

This will include, but not be limited to: long-term defence packages; support for the financing of weapons purchases; continued cooperation with Ukraine on its state budget to finance the Ukrainian army; access to defence stockpiles that can provide rapid additional assistance in the event of a future armed attack; provision of practical and technical support to Ukraine in the construction of defensive fortifications.

Multinational forces for Ukraine

Multinational forces for Ukraine, formed through contributions from coalition member countries, to support the restoration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and deterrence.

The signatories to the declaration confirmed that these measures must be strictly implemented at Ukraine's request once a reliable cessation of hostilities is in place. These elements will be implemented under European leadership, with the participation of non-European members of the Coalition and with the proposed support of the United States.

Read more: Von der Leyen: Goal of meeting in Paris is to secure security guarantees for Ukraine

Commitments to provide support to Ukraine for restoring peace in the event of a future attack by the Russian Federation

Coalition members agreed to finalise commitments that will define the approach to providing support to Ukraine and restoring peace and security in the event of a future armed attack by Russia.

These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and the imposition of additional sanctions.

Commitment to deepen long-term defence cooperation with Ukraine

The signatories agreed to continue developing and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukraine in the field of defence, including training and joint production in the defence industry. In particular, this refers to the use of relevant European instruments and cooperation in the field of intelligence.

"We have also decided to establish a US-Ukraine-Coalition coordination group within the Coalition's operational headquarters in Paris," the Paris Declaration concludes.

Read more: Paris to establish US-Ukraine-Coalition of Resolute coordination centre for security guarantees, - media

Recall that following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.