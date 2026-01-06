Von der Leyen: Goal of meeting in Paris is to secure security guarantees for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the goal of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris is to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees.

She wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, security guarantees for Ukraine should be based on several key elements, including strong Ukrainian armed forces capable of deterring future attacks, multinational deterrent forces, and commitments by partners to support Ukraine in the event of a new attack by Russia.

"The coalition is meeting today in Paris. Our goal is clear: to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees," von der Leyen wrote.

She also stressed that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would not only be a key security guarantee, but also a central element of the EU's proposal for Ukraine's long-term transformational development and prosperity.

Read more: EU accession is clear security guarantee for Ukraine, - European Commission

What preceded it?

The Élysée Palace announced that on January 6, members of the "Coalition of the Willing" will discuss five key points of assistance to Ukraine.

The heads of the General Staffs of the participants in the "Coalition of the Willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris to participate in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

"Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to describe European countries that support Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded the country in 2022.

At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries would take place on January 6, 2026, in France.