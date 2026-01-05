EU accession is clear security guarantee for Ukraine, - European Commission

The European Commission considers the prospect of EU membership to be a clear guarantee of security for Ukraine.

This was stated by the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, Paula Pinho, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

What is known?

"There is one very clear security guarantee, namely the prospect of Ukraine's accession to the EU," she said.

According to the spokesperson, EU membership for Ukraine is "part of what the EU as such can offer, regardless of what the 'coalition of the determined' offers."

Read more: Ukraine completes preparations for all EU accession negotiation clusters

Other safety guarantees

According to Pinho, this issue will be discussed tomorrow in Paris during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Additional work has been done, particularly on security guarantees, and it is this work that will be presented tomorrow, presented and discussed by the leaders.

So at this stage, I cannot say more. But progress is being made, and after tomorrow's meeting, we will definitely be able to tell you about it," she added.

What preceded it?