Declaration of intent on deploying multinational forces in Ukraine after war signed, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine, France and the United Kingdom signed a declaration of intent on January 6 regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspіlne, which broadcast the event.

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Details

The document was signed in Paris by the Ukrainian, French and British leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer.

French President Macron said that the creation of "multinational forces" would provide Ukraine with "a kind of guarantee" after a ceasefire, Le Monde quotes.

Read more: Zelenskyy held meeting with Macron: We are preparing important political steps

What is envisaged

According to him, preparations are underway to create multinational forces in the air, at sea and on land "to provide a certain form of reassurance the day after a ceasefire and far from the line of contact."

Ceasefire monitoring mechanisms, he said, would be placed under U.S. leadership, the French leader said.

The Guardian, which obtained a draft of the document signed following the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, reports that the text states multinational forces would ensure the "revitalization of the Ukrainian armed forces" and provide "reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land" for Ukraine.

The United States would take part by providing logistical support and intelligence data. The document also refers to a "U.S. commitment to support the forces in the event of an attack" by Russia.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrived in Paris to participate in meeting of "Coalition of Willing". VIDEO

Leaders’ talking points

"Documents on security guarantees for Ukraine will be signed in the near future," Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine’s Armed Forces are and will remain the first line of defense and deterrence against aggression," Macron said.

As the French president emphasized, the size of Ukraine’s army after the end of the war will be 800,000, and Western partners have pledged to provide support for it.

"We understand which country is ready for what, among all the countries in the ‘Coalition of the Willing.’ We had very substantive talks with the U.S. side on monitoring to ensure there are no violations of peace. America is ready to work on this," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: US will help ensure casefire in Ukraine through intelligence and logistics, - draft statement by Coalition of Willing