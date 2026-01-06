US will help ensure casefire in Ukraine through intelligence and logistics, - draft statement by Coalition of Willing

As part of security guarantees, the United States will help ensure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine through intelligence and logistics.

This is stated in the draft communiqué of the Paris meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," according to Censor.NET, with a link to Suspilne.

What role does the US play?

"Coordinated military planning was conducted to prepare measures to ensure security in the air, at sea, and on land, as well as to rebuild the Ukrainian armed forces. We confirmed that these security measures must be strictly implemented at Ukraine's request after a reliable cessation of hostilities," the draft document states.

It is noted that these elements will be led by Europe, with the participation of non-European members of the Coalition, including the United States, with the involvement of American capabilities such as intelligence and logistics.

The US also undertakes to support the forces in the event of a new attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine.

Participation in the US-led monitoring and verification mechanism for the ceasefire.

"A system for continuous and reliable monitoring of the ceasefire will be established. It will be led by the United States with the participation of the international community, including members of the Coalition of the Willing. The Coalition of the Willing will also be represented in the Special Commission, which will be established to consider any violations, determine responsibility, and establish measures to remedy the situation," the draft document states.

The media added that this is a preliminary version of the communiqué and its text is subject to change.

Read more: The ceasefire must preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and be backed by guarantees from the US and Europe, - Merz

Meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing"