Ceasefire must preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and be backed by guarantees from the US and Europe, says Merz

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that the goal of diplomatic efforts by Berlin and its partners is to achieve a ceasefire that will preserve Ukraine's sovereignty.

This is mentioned in Merz's letter to members of the CDU/CSU and SPD factions in the Bundestag, published by Politico, reports Censor.NET.

According to the chancellor, diplomatic efforts are taking place amid Russia's limited willingness to negotiate, internal challenges for Ukraine, and changes in transatlantic cooperation. At the same time, Germany is pursuing a clear course toward achieving a ceasefire that will not call into question Ukraine's sovereignty.

Merz emphasized that, unlike the Minsk agreements, the future ceasefire must be backed by real security guarantees from the US and Europe. According to him, European countries want to play an active role in shaping peace, which is only possible if Europe is strong and united.

Cooperation

The Chancellor also said that during the New Year period he had been working actively with Ukraine, European partners, and the US government on possible steps towards a ceasefire. He recalled that the European Council's decisions of December 19 had created the financial conditions for long-term support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

"Russia should have no doubt about our determination," Merz emphasized.

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