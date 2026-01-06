Trump’s team is working on draft agreement on Greenland, - Economist

The White House administration is working on a draft agreement on Greenland, which will be presented to the island's leadership.

This was reported by The Economist, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Thus, US officials are considering offering Greenland a Compact of Free Association, which would improve the standard of living for Greenland's inhabitants.

The US already has such agreements with Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. The US provides financial support to its partners, and they retain their internal self-government in exchange for transferring security and defence powers to the US.

Read more: Trump suggests using military force against Greenland, but says it "won’t get to that point" with Canada

The publication notes that the Trump administration's policy has two goals: to exacerbate differences between the Greenlandic and Danish authorities, and to attempt to establish direct agreements with local authorities, bypassing Copenhagen.

"Direct annexation" remains unlikely, but the US claims have caused panic among European leaders.

The Economist also points out that there is already a US military base in Greenland. Although the terms of the agreements with Denmark do not limit the number of US military personnel on the island, a significant increase in US troops may require Copenhagen's consent.

Read more: Politico: US may establish control over Greenland in coming months

What preceded it?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.

Denmark has called on the United States to respect the country's territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.

Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defence purposes.

US plans for Greenland

As a reminder, in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, in turn, said that Greenland could become independent if its residents wanted it to, but it would not be a US state.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was in his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On 5 March, Trump said that the US was ready to accept Greenland into its fold if the people were "in favour": "We will get it one way or another."

In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting the right of foreigners to purchase real estate on the island. This happened against the backdrop of growing US interest in acquiring real estate in Greenland.

Read more: Kallas: Greenland’s future should be decided by its people, without external pressure