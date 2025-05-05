Trump suggests using military force against Greenland, but says it "won’t get to that point" with Canada

US President Donald Trump said he could use military force against Greenland, but this is unlikely to happen to Canada.

He said this in an interview with NBC News, Censor.NET reports.

When asked by a journalist whether he was ready to use military force against Canada, Trump replied: "I think we’re not going to ever get to that point"

"Something could happen with Greenland. I’ll be honest, we need that for national and international security," the US president commented on the situation with Greenland.

He noted that he "does not rule out" the use of military force to establish control over Greenland, although he stressed that he did not claim to intend to do so. According to him, the US "needs Greenland very badly" for international security.

"Do you know, we have Russian boats and we have Chinese boats, gun ships all over the place — aircraft carriers, gun ships — going up and down the coast of Greenland. We need that to be protected. Internationally we need it," Trump believes.

When asked if he was considering the use of force against Canada, Trump replied: "It’s highly unlikely. I don’t see it with Canada. I just don’t".

Trump noted that he had spoken with Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney and confirmed that they had not discussed his country's accession to the United States. However, he suggested that this topic could be discussed during Carney's visit to Washington "this week or next week".

