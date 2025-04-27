Greenland will never be property for purchase - Prime Minister Nielsen

On Sunday, April 27, the new Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said that the island will never be a property for purchase.

He said this during a visit to Denmark and a conversation with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs .

"We will never, ever be a property that anyone can buy, and this is the message that I think is most important to understand," Nielsen said.

The politician also added that Denmark and Greenland are "in a foreign policy situation that means they need to move closer to each other."

Read more: Greenland is part of Denmark, - NATO Secretary General Rutte

Trump wants Greenland

In early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, in turn, said that Greenland could become independent if its residents so choose, but it would not be a US state.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the EU will not allow other countries to attack its borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against violent border changes in light of US President-elect Donald Trump's recent statements about claims to Greenland.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was in his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On March 5, Trump said that the United States is ready to accept Greenland into its fold if the people are in favor: "We're going to get it one way or another."