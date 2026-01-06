Politico: US may establish control over Greenland in coming months

Washington is discussing scenarios for tightening control over Greenland as early as this year.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in Politico.

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The publication is based on comments from officials who point to the possible use of a political "window of opportunity" in the coming months.

According to sources, the US is considering several symbolic dates to raise awareness of this issue. These include 4 July, when the country will celebrate its 250th anniversary of independence, as well as the period leading up to the midterm elections to Congress, scheduled for 3 November. Experts suggest that the administration may seek to consolidate its strategic influence on the island before these political events.

Read more: Trump suggests using military force against Greenland, but says it "won’t get to that point" with Canada

US position

The White House makes no secret of the fact that the issue of Greenland is being considered through the prism of security. Earlier, US President Donald Trump publicly explained Washington's interest in the island.

"We need Greenland for national security. If you look at the coastline, you can see Russian and Chinese ships. So Greenland is a big deal," Trump said.

The American side emphasises that this is not about resources, but about control over the strategic region in the North Atlantic and the Arctic. It is this argument that is increasingly being heard in statements by politicians close to the president's administration.

Read more: Kallas: Greenland’s future should be decided by its people, without external pressure

Denmark's reaction and diplomatic signals

Copenhagen reacted harshly to such statements. Danish Ambassador to the United States Jesper Møller Sørensen officially reiterated Greenland's territorial integrity. The reason for this was a post on social network X, which featured a map of the island in the colours of the American flag with the caption "soon".

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stressed that the country would not agree to the transfer of Greenland to the United States. According to him, such demands are unacceptable, and US Ambassador Ken Howery was summoned to the Danish Foreign Ministry to clarify Washington's position.

The situation around Greenland remains tense. Analysts note that further developments will depend on domestic political processes in the United States and the reaction of NATO allies.

Read more: Denmark’s King Frederik arrives in Greenland amid Trump’s statements about island - Reuters