Kallas: Greenland’s future should be decided by its people, without external pressure

The European Union supports the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future, subject to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Any decisions about the future of Greenland should be made by the people of Greenland. And the only way to preserve a rules-based world order is to fully respect the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders," Kallas said.

Read more: Trump suggests using military force against Greenland, but says it "won’t get to that point" with Canada

Despite the absence of a direct military threat, Kallas emphasized the importance of vigilance due to the changing global security dynamics after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She emphasized that the European Union coordinates security policy in the Arctic with NATO, Iceland, Norway and Canada.

During the debate in the European Parliament, several MEPs condemned US President Donald Trump for his public statements about his intention to annex Greenland to the United States.

To recap, U.S. President Donald Trump said he could use military force against Greenland, but this is unlikely to happen to Canada.

Trump wants Greenland

In early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, in turn, said that Greenland could become independent if its residents so choose, but it would not be a US state.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the EU will not allow other countries to attack its borders.

Read more: Kallas warns US against recognising Crimea as Russian: then Russia will get what it wants

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned against violent border changes in light of US President-elect Donald Trump's recent statements about claims to Greenland.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was in his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On March 5, Trump said that the United States is ready to accept Greenland into its fold if the people are in favor: "We're going to get it one way or another."

Read more: Greenland will never be property for purchase - Prime Minister Nielsen