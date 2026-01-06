Zelenskyy arrived in Paris to participate in meeting of "Coalition of Willing". VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris to participate in a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

This was announced by the head of state's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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It is expected that Zelenskyy will take part in a meeting with more than 30 state leaders in the French capital. The meeting will be devoted to discussing contributions to multinational forces for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, in coordination with the Ukrainian side and with the support of the United States.

The leaders also plan to agree on contributions to broader security guarantees for Ukraine. In particular, this refers to commitments that will be binding in the event of a renewed attack by the Russian Federation.

Later, the head of state released a video of his arrival in France.

"Today, there will be important talks here at the level of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, with the NATO Secretary General and a meeting with representatives of the American negotiating team.

These talks should provide more protection and strength for Ukraine. We are counting on the support of our partners and steps that will guarantee real security for our people. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy signed series of decrees: Poklad became first deputy head of SSU

What preceded this?

The Élysée Palace said that on 6 January, the members of the "Coalition of the Willing" will discuss five key points of assistance to Ukraine.

The chiefs of staff of the "Coalition of the Willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read more: Rutte to take part in "Coalition of Willing" meeting

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

The "Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to describe European countries that support Ukraine in its war with Russia, which invaded the country in 2022.

At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries would take place on 6 January 2026 in France.

Read more: US and its allies are preparing agreed plan of guarantees for Ukraine, - Bloomberg