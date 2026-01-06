US and its allies are preparing agreed plan of guarantees for Ukraine, - Bloomberg

European and American leaders are finalising preparations for a large-scale security guarantee plan for Ukraine, which provides for diplomatic support and the presence of American troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg.

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The document is being prepared for presentation at a meeting of the"Coalition of the Willing," which will be chaired by Emmanuel Macron. The United States will be represented at the talks by Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Commander of US Forces in Europe Alexus Grynkewich will also take part in the summit.

The main aspects of the future security architecture include:

creation of multinational "support forces", where the Ukrainian army will hold the defence on the front line, and allies will provide "backstop" (rear support);

The US is ready to provide intelligence, drones and satellites to record any violations of the ceasefire;

Ukraine insists on guarantees for up to 50 years, while the current draft provides for a 15-year period with the right to extend.

Read more: 74% of Ukrainians consider Russia’s plan to end war unacceptable, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine's allies' plan with the US: how to prevent new aggression by the Russian Federation

Despite positive developments in negotiations between the West and Kyiv, the Kremlin's position on these proposals remains unknown. The allies intend to present a plan agreed with the US to Russia only after it has been finalised.

Currently, Moscow's territorial claims to Donbas, which Volodymyr Zelensky categorically rejects, remain a key stumbling block. Another meeting of leaders is expected to take place in the US by the end of January.

Read more: 20-point peace plan is 90% ready, - Zelenskyy