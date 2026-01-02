74% of Ukrainians consider Russia’s plan to end war unacceptable, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

74% of Ukrainians consider Russia's "peace plan" completely unacceptable, while only 17% are willing to agree to Russia's version of "peace."

This is confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia's "peace plan"

Sociologists note that the so-called Russian plan for a peaceful settlement includes provisions that are most sensitive for Ukrainian society. Among them are the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas, restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as unspecified and vague security guarantees.

During the survey, respondents were read one of the possible scenarios for ending the war and asked to rate it on a scale: "I strongly agree," "difficult, but generally acceptable," or "completely unacceptable."

Read more: Poll: about 33% of Ukrainians expect peace in 2026

The EU's alternative "peace plan"

At the same time, most Ukrainians are ready to support the alternative plan proposed by Ukraine and its European partners. According to KMIS, 69% of respondents (mostly without enthusiasm) are ready to approve it, while only 16% categorically reject this option.

Compared to September 2025, the share of those willing to support the European-Ukrainian plan has decreased slightly, from 74% to 69%. At the same time, the increase was due to the group of those who could not make up their minds, rather than opponents of this scenario.

See more: Almost 60% of Poles do not believe that Russia’s war against Ukraine will end in 2026, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

At the same time, the share of respondents who said they would "easily agree" to the plan between Europe and Ukraine rose from 18% to 30%.

In regional terms, between 71% and 78% of respondents in all regions of Ukraine reject Russia's plan to end the war. Instead, 67-69% of respondents in each region are ready to approve the European-Ukrainian scenario.