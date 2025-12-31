Poll: about 33% of Ukrainians expect peace in 2026

The share of Ukrainians who expect the coming year to be more peaceful in global terms is growing.

This is shown by the annual End of Year Survey (EoY), Censor.NET reports.

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According to the study, Ukrainians’ views of the world ahead are now split almost evenly: about one third of respondents believe the year will be more peaceful, another third expect the current level of tensions to persist, while the rest foresee a deterioration.

At the same time, sociologists note a clear trend toward greater optimism. In November 2023, 26% of Ukrainians hoped for a more peaceful world; now the figure is about 33%.

Read more: Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if Russia agrees to ceasefire, - Axios

For comparison, pessimistic expectations dominate in most countries where the survey was conducted. In Western Europe, 55% of respondents believe the world will become more turbulent; in Eastern Europe, 42% share this view.

The report notes that against this backdrop, Ukrainians show higher expectations of an improvement in global security than respondents in many other regions.

Read more: 15% of Russians want war against Ukraine to continue - a record low, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS