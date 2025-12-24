15% of Russians want war against Ukraine to continue - a record low, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS
The proportion of Russians who want the war against Ukraine to continue has fallen to a record low of 15%.
This is evidenced by data from a "Levada Centre" poll, according to Censor.NET.
Support for the war
Sociologists note that the level of support for the actions of Russian occupiers in Ukraine remains high at 73% (42% definitely support, and 31% tend to support).
At the same time, this indicator has been declining in recent months.
Eighteen per cent do not support Russia's actions against Ukraine (9% definitely do not support, and 9% tend not to support). The proportion of such people has increased since May 2025.
77% of men support Russia's aggression against Ukraine, while among women this figure is 68%.
Negotiations
The number of Russians who believe that it is now necessary to move to peace negotiations has increased in recent months and reached 66%.
At the same time, the proportion of those who believe that military action should continue has fallen to 25%, which is the lowest figure since observations began.
The proportion of supporters of peace negotiations is higher among women (71%). The proportion of supporters of continuing military action is higher among men (32%).
Methodology
The survey was conducted from 11 December to 19 December 2025. A total of 1,618 respondents were interviewed.
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