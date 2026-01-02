Almost 60% of Poles do not believe that Russia’s war against Ukraine will end in 2026, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

59.6% of Polish citizens do not believe that the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine will end in 2026.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the IBRiS Centre for the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the survey, 21.6% of respondents believe that the war could end in 2026, while another 18.9% are undecided.

Sceptical assessments of the prospects for peace in 2026 are most often expressed by supporters of the current left-liberal coalition in Poland (64%), men (62%), young people aged 18-30 (84%), and respondents aged around 40 (78%).

Read more: 53% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

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Commenting on the survey results, Polish expert and retired general Roman Polko noted that Poles are realistic in their assessment of the situation, given the mentality of the Russian authorities and the experience of the so-called "Soviet peace".

"They understand perfectly well that Putin, who has never adhered to any agreements, will sign anything, but will not abide by the agreements," Polko stressed.

A similar position was expressed by the former head of the Polish National Security Bureau, Stanisław Koziej. According to him, the survey results reflect the real state of affairs, as the available signals indicate that Russia has no intention of reaching a peace agreement and is seeking to achieve its initial goals of aggression against Ukraine.

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