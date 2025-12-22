Poland forcibly returned 24 Ukrainians in a week

Nearly 180 foreigners left Poland during the week of December 15–21 on the basis of return decisions.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Polish Border Guard said this.

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Voluntary and forced returns

Among those who left were Ukrainians as well. According to the Polish Border Guard:

Voluntarily returned:

Belarus — 27 people;

Moldova — 21 people;

Georgia — 19 people.

Were forced to leave Poland:

Ukraine — 24 people;

Georgia — 16 people;

Colombia — 5 people.

Among those who left were individuals who had previously committed offences: theft, drug possession, aggravated assaults, driving a vehicle without a licence, as well as those who facilitated illegal border crossings.

Read more: US is preparing to deport at least 80 Ukrainians, - WP

2025 statistics

As the Polish Border Guard reports, since the beginning of 2025 nearly 9,200 foreigners have left the country on the basis of return decisions.

"This statistic shows the active work of border guards and control over the enforcement of decisions on the return of foreigners," the press service said.

Read more: Five Ukrainians deported from Poland over weekend