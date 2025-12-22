Poland forcibly returned 24 Ukrainians in a week
Nearly 180 foreigners left Poland during the week of December 15–21 on the basis of return decisions.
As reported by Censor.NET, the Polish Border Guard said this.
Voluntary and forced returns
Among those who left were Ukrainians as well. According to the Polish Border Guard:
- Voluntarily returned:
- Belarus — 27 people;
- Moldova — 21 people;
- Georgia — 19 people.
- Were forced to leave Poland:
- Ukraine — 24 people;
- Georgia — 16 people;
- Colombia — 5 people.
Among those who left were individuals who had previously committed offences: theft, drug possession, aggravated assaults, driving a vehicle without a licence, as well as those who facilitated illegal border crossings.
2025 statistics
As the Polish Border Guard reports, since the beginning of 2025 nearly 9,200 foreigners have left the country on the basis of return decisions.
"This statistic shows the active work of border guards and control over the enforcement of decisions on the return of foreigners," the press service said.
- Earlier, we wrote that the European Union agreed to temporarily exempt Poland from the obligation to accept migrants under the new solidarity system.
- We also reported that Canada is cutting the number of visas for foreigners by almost half.
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