Five Ukrainians deported from Poland over weekend

Polish authorities have decided to deport six Ukrainian citizens who committed crimes. Five of them have already left the country.

On Saturday night, border guards detained six Ukrainians who failed to comply with the law and "posed a real threat to security and public order in Poland."

According to law enforcement, these individuals were involved in drunk driving, tax crimes, financial fraud and scams, theft, property damage, stalking, as well as psychological or physical violence.

Five of the Ukrainians, escorted by Border Guard officers, were taken to the Polish-Ukrainian border and handed over to local authorities. One of the detainees will remain in a center for foreigners.

All six have been issued long-term bans on re-entry into Schengen zone countries.

