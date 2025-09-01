Poland deported Ukrainian who threatened to commit arson. VIDEO

On Sunday, 31 August, Poland deported a Ukrainian citizen who threatened to commit arson in the country.

This was announced on the social network X by Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński, Censor.NET reports.

"That's the end of the story: a citizen of Ukraine who threatened to commit arson in videos posted on the Internet was forcibly taken away and deported to Ukraine by border guards," the minister said.

It is noted that the Ukrainian was detained on 29 August.

Kierwiński also showed a video of the Ukrainian being handed over to Ukrainian border guards.

Earlier it was reported that Poland had decided to expel 15 Ukrainian citizens who allegedly posed a threat to public safety.

