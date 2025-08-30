Poland expels 15 Ukrainians who "posed threat to public safety"

Poland has decided to expel 15 Ukrainian citizens from the country who are alleged to have posed a threat to public safety.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RMF 24 and announced by the Polish Border Guard.

Who was expelled from Poland?

Polish border guards claim that some Ukrainian citizens who were deported from Poland had previously been convicted of numerous crimes and offenses, including possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances, theft, robbery, document forgery, driving under the influence of alcohol, and organizing illegal crossings of the Polish border.

In particular, one of the deported Ukrainians was on the list of persons whose presence in Poland is considered undesirable.

Re-entry was denied

In addition, the Ukrainians who were deported were banned from re-entering Poland for a period of 5 to 10 years.

"Poland is a friendly and open country for foreigners. However, there is and never will be any tolerance for violations of the law, regardless of the country of origin. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration will respond decisively to any violations of our legal order," said Karolina Halecka, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.