200,000 Ukrainians could be part of "voluntary deportation" process from USA - WP

Donald Trump's administration has developed a deportation plan that will cost up to $250 million.

It is about 700,000 Ukrainian and Haitian migrants in the United States.

The publication notes that during the presidency of Joe Biden, both Ukrainians and Haitians were granted temporary protection, which allows them to stay in the United States if they cannot return to their home country.

"The documents ... say that more than 200,000 Ukrainians and 500,000 Haitians could be part of the voluntary removal process," the author states.

The Biden administration first granted Ukrainians temporary protected status in 2022, after Russia launched a war. Haitians have had temporary protection status since 2010, when the country was rocked by a devastating earthquake that killed thousands of people, and this status has been extended several times due to ongoing security concerns and instability in the country.

In addition to Ukrainians and Haitians, the draft documents also mention Afghans, Palestinians, Libyans, Sudanese, Syrians, and Yemenis.

Earlier, the US promised to pay $1,000 to illegal migrants for voluntary self-deportation.

