Trump administration wanted Ukraine to accept migrants deported from USA - WP

At the beginning of his term, US President Donald Trump's administration offered Ukraine to accept third-country immigrants deported from the United States.

This was reported by The Washington Post, Censor.NET informs.

The article states that the proposal was passed to the Ukrainian side at the end of January through a senior US diplomat. It provided for the placement in Ukraine of persons deported from the United States who are not citizens of Ukraine, despite the fact that the country is at war and largely dependent on American military and financial support.

The documents do not specify how Kyiv reacted to this proposal. All that is known is that a Ukrainian diplomat informed the US Embassy of his intention to respond after the government's official position was formed. Two Ukrainian officials familiar with the situation said that the issue had not been discussed at the highest level, and they were not aware of any political demands from the US to accept deportees.

It is noted that this initiative is part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to expand the scale of deportation of illegal migrants from the United States. As part of this policy, the United States has already signed agreements with several Latin American countries, including El Salvador, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama, which have agreed to accept immigrants who are not their citizens.

The WP adds that the Trump administration is considering cancelling the temporary legal status of approximately 240,000 Ukrainians who moved to the US after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This step could lead to their deportation.

