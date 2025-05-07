ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12052 visitors online
News Сonflict between India and Pakistan
6 321 50

Trump on conflict between India and Pakistan: They have been fighting for many centuries

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has reacted to India's military operation against Pakistan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to SkyNews.

"It's a shame. We've just heard about it when we walked in the doors of the Oval. I guess people knew something was gonna happen, based on the past. They've been fighting for a long time, you know. They have been fighting for many many decades. And centuries actually, if you'll think about it. Now I just hope it ends very quickly," Trump said.

Earlier it was reported that India had launched a military operation against Pakistan, striking at "terrorist infrastructure" both in Pakistan and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Read more: Trump on Putin’s proposed three-day "truce": "Not much, but it’s big step"

Author: 

war (1045) India (76) Pakistan (7) Trump (1570)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 