Trump on conflict between India and Pakistan: They have been fighting for many centuries

US President Donald Trump has reacted to India's military operation against Pakistan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to SkyNews.

"It's a shame. We've just heard about it when we walked in the doors of the Oval. I guess people knew something was gonna happen, based on the past. They've been fighting for a long time, you know. They have been fighting for many many decades. And centuries actually, if you'll think about it. Now I just hope it ends very quickly," Trump said.

Earlier it was reported that India had launched a military operation against Pakistan, striking at "terrorist infrastructure" both in Pakistan and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Read more: Trump on Putin’s proposed three-day "truce": "Not much, but it’s big step"