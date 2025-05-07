India has launched military operation against Pakistan, - CNN. VIDEO

India has launched a military operation against Pakistan, striking at "terrorist infrastructure" both in Pakistan and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defence of India.

"These steps have been taken in the wake of the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali national," the ministry said in a statement, referring to last month's attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

"Our actions were purposeful, balanced and non-escalatory. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the Indian side assures.

India says nine targets were hit.

The Pakistani military confirmed that India had launched a missile strike.

"Pakistan will respond at a time and place of its choosing. This despicable provocation will not go unanswered," said Pakistani military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

According to information, the strikes were carried out in five settlements: Kotli, Ahmadpur East, Muzaffarabad, Bagh and Muridke.

Three of them - Kotli, Muzaffarabad and Bagh - are located in Pakistani-administered Kashmir. East Ahmadpur and Muridke are located in the Pakistani province of Punjab.

