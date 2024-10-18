China, India, United States and Saudi Arabia can stop Russia’s war against Ukraine in one day, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that China, India, and Saudi Arabia could stop Russia's war against Ukraine in one day if they destroyed the Russian economy, in particular, if they did not buy its energy resources.

He said this on Thursday, October 18, in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels broadcast during the United News telethon.

According to Zelensky, Russia "will not survive" on its domestic economy alone. He believes that the best sanctions for Russia are for "China, India, Saudi Arabia not to support Russian energy resources, their exports, to simply ban them or take steps to reduce the price."

"I think that after this, Russia cannot fight at the same level for a year. We can stop Russia tomorrow. Honestly, China, India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, I think, can do it quickly," the president said.

He added that these countries should threaten Putin with a shutdown of the economy, all exports, and lower energy prices.

"That's why countries that have leverage over Russia can do all this. They can stop the Russian economy, but without the economy, they are zero. Because then they will only have nuclear weapons. And these countries will definitely not allow Putin to use them," Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, China is currently interested in receiving cheap energy from Russia. However, if the country wants to "end the war quickly," it can do so together with the leaders of India, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.