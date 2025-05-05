Trump on Putin’s proposed three-day "truce": "Not much, but it’s big step"

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that both Ukraine and Russia are ready to reach a ceasefire agreement, and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s proposed "three-day truce" is "a big step" compared to what has been seen before.

He told reporters at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

Trump recalled the heavy losses of both Russia and Ukraine on the frontline.

Speaking about "peace efforts" in the Russian-Ukrainian war, the US president said that "we are in a good position to make a deal" and both sides want to do so.

Read more: "Ridiculous and deadly " war between Russia and Ukraine must end immediately – Trump after talks with Erdogan

"I think we have come a long way, and maybe something will happen. We hope that it will. As you know, Putin announced a three-day ceasefire, which doesn't seem like a big achievement, it doesn't sound like much, but it's a big step if you know where we started from," he said.

Trump said that Russia had not been ready for any "truce" before because his predecessor, Joe Biden, "hadn't talked to Putin in three years".

"We had a president who didn't talk to Putin for three years, and all of this shouldn't have happened. This is a war that should never have happened, and you will be very disappointed to find out that the real number of dead is much higher, many times higher, I believe, but much higher than the numbers that are published. This is a very, very deadly, terrible war... I think that Russia, given the current oil prices and their decline... I think we are in a good position to resolve this conflict. They want to resolve it. Ukraine also wants to resolve it," the US president added.

Read more: Peskov on 30-day truce proposed by Zelenskyy: It is impossible without settling all nuances

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "truce" for 8-10 May in connection with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on 9 May and insisted on a 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible.