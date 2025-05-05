"Ridiculous and deadly " war between Russia and Ukraine must end immediately – Trump after talks with Erdogan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which they discussed, among other issues, ending Russia’s "deadly" war against Ukraine.

Trump wrote about it on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"I just had a very good and productive telephone with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, covering many subjects, including the war with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza, and more," Trump wrote.

According to him, Erdoğan invited Trump to visit Turkey in the near future, while Trump invited the Turkish leader to meet in Washington, at the White House.

"During my four years as President, my relationship with President Erdoğan was excellent. We worked together closely on many issues, including the fact that he helped return Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned, back to the United States — immediately upon my request. In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, war between Russia and Ukraine ended — now!" Trump emphasized.

