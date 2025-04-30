Trump: I will force Putin to make concessions to end the war in Ukraine

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to make concessions in order to end the war against Ukraine.

"Putin is a very smart and cunning man. From the beginning, he had no intention of ending the war — he wanted to seize the entire territory. I think we can reach a deal, but I can’t guarantee it. Anything can happen," Trump said.

He claimed that if he had not become U.S. President, Putin would have continued his offensive and even more people would have died.

"I respect Ukraine. Ukrainians are great fighters. But without our equipment, this war would have ended very quickly," Trump said, once again mentioning the U.S.-supplied Javelins during his first term, which "knocked out tanks."

"Obama gave them blankets. I gave them Javelins. I really did. And I truly want this war to end. Putin will make concessions. Thanks to our election victory, this war will end as quickly as possible," he added.

