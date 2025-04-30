Zelenskyy convinced Trump that Ukraine wants peace, but Russia does not - Economist

During his meeting with Donald Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy convinced his American counterpart that Ukraine was ready for a complete ceasefire.

This was reported to the Economist by sources, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

Thus, Zelenskyy tried to convey in 15 minutes of conversation with Trump: Ukraine is ready for a full and comprehensive ceasefire, while Russia is not.

The Ukrainian leader also called on the head of the White House "not to give up on the chances for a peaceful settlement," as he is the one who can ensure peace. According to the Economist, after this meeting, Washington's rhetoric changed somewhat, indicating a certain understanding between the United States and Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia is "preparing something" in Belarus this summer and will hide behind military exercises

The newspaper's sources also note that the White House was not too impressed with Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day truce on the occasion of Victory Day. And the Russian shelling of Kyiv on April 24 "enraged" Trump.

"At the beginning of the process, Trump was very disappointed with Zelenskyy. Now he has switched to Putin," one source told the Economist.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had a meeting in Rome. Zelenskyy said he had a good meeting with Trump, which could become historic.