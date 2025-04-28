"Ceasefire" announced by Putin for Victory Day is "manifestation of Russia’s goodwill" – Peskov

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the so-called three-day "ceasefire" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Victory Day as a "manifestation of Russia’s goodwill."

As reported by Censor.NET, he was cited by the propaganda agency TASS.

Peskov also claimed that Russia is exchanging information with the United States regarding the new "ceasefire."

In addition, Putin’s spokesperson stated that "it is impossible to discuss all peace plans publicly."

"Once they enter the public domain, they lose their relevance," he added.

Read more: Why wait for May 8, - Sybiha calls on Russia to cease fire immediately

As a reminder, on April 28, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a new "ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine, which is set to last for three days — from 00:00 on May 8 to 00:00 on May 11.

The Kremlin stated that the so-called "ceasefire" was announced in connection with May 9, when Russia celebrates "Victory Day" marking the end of World War II.