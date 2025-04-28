ENG
News Putin announced Easter truce
Why wait for May 8, - Sybiha calls on Russia to cease fire immediately

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

If Russia really wants peace, its troops must cease fire immediately.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8? If it is possible to cease fire now, from any date and for 30 days, it should be real, not just for a parade. Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, reliable and complete ceasefire. And we constantly offer it - for at least 30 days," he emphasized.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a so-called"truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.

Read more: Ukraine has handed over to US list of violations of "energy truce" by Russia - MFA

