Ukraine has officially handed over to the United States a list of Russia's recorded violations of the so-called "energy truce" that was supposed to take effect on March 25 after negotiations between delegations in the Saudi capital.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

He clarified that the list of violations was transmitted not only to the United States but also to other international partners and organizations through official channels, not just through the media.

"We believe that these partial ceasefires are problematic, to put it mildly, and that is why a full, unconditional ceasefire is needed," Tykhyi said.

As a reminder, on April 16, Tykhyi said that Russia had violated the energy truce more than 30 times during the energy ceasefire.

On April 18, the press secretary of the Russian ruler, Dmitry Peskov, said that the one-month moratorium on shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had ended.

