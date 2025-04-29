Peskov on 30-day truce proposed by Zelenskyy: It is impossible without settling all nuances

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has responded to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for a 30-day truce.

"It is impossible without settling all the nuances," he said.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a so-called "truce" on the day of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said: "We value people's lives, not parades. That is why we believe - the world believes - that there is no reason to wait for 8 May. And the fire should not be stopped for a few days to kill again. It should be an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire - and for at least 30 days."

