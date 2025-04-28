Everyone is expected to wait until May 8 and only then declare ceasefire, giving Putin ceasefire for his parade – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video message, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a " ceasefire" for May 9.

Cherkasy region. Work is under way to restore gas supply. After the Shahed drone strikes, there is damage to infrastructure—ordinary civilian infrastructure.

Once again, Russia struck an object that is not about war but about people. And this happened against the backdrop of the world’s demands that Russia end this war and implement a ceasefire. Every new day is further proof that pressure on Russia must be intensified—pressure strong enough to force Moscow to end a war that only Russia needs.

Here in Ukraine, we never wanted a single second of this war. We always say we are ready to work as quickly as possible with all partners who can help establish peace and guarantee security. Russia constantly rejects these efforts, manipulates the international community, and tries to deceive the United States.

Now there is yet another attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone is supposed to wait until May 8 and only then declare a ceasefire, giving Putin ceasefire for his parade. We value human lives, not parades. That is why we—and the world—believe there is no reason to wait until May 8. Fire must be halted not for a few days and then resumed, but immediately, fully, and unconditionally—and for at least 30 days, to be guaranteed and reliable. Only such a ceasefire can provide a basis for real diplomacy." — Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, six people were injured in an enemy attack in Cherkasy region on 28 April. There was also significant damage to the gas infrastructure, which has left about 117,000 consumers without gas.