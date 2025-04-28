Aftermath of UAV attack on Cherkasy region: six injured, 117,000 consumers left without gas

On April 28, six people were injured in an enemy attack in the Cherkasy region. There is also quite significant damage to the gas infrastructure, which is why about 117,000 consumers are now without gas.

This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to him, it will take about two to three days to restore gas supply.

"At 12:30 pm, the last Shahed drone was shot down. There were about 25 of them in total. We have a hit. We heard explosions both as a result of the fall of damaged or destroyed shahed drones and because of hits to infrastructure facilities. In particular, there was a hit to one of the critical infrastructure facilities - the gas transportation network," he said.

Taburets noted that six people were injured as a result of the falling debris.

The official noted that the damage to the infrastructure facility was quite significant.

"All relevant services responded immediately, including the emergency gas service, as this involved a gas transmission network.

Rescue workers and medics were also deployed. Low-pressure networks — meaning the supply to households — were shut off first in order to preserve gas availability in the high-pressure networks. Currently, about 117,000 consumers and around 430 legal entities that operate on gas have been disconnected, including major facilities such as Azot, the CHP plant, CherkasyKhlib, and CherkasyTeploKomunEnergo," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Taburets added that damage assessments are currently underway and that the possibility of connecting to backup channels is being considered.

