1 190 3
Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region, damaging gas facility
Russian invaders attacked the Cherkasy region with attack drones.
This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, our Cherkasy region has experienced one of the largest attacks. ... According to preliminary data, our defenders destroyed 15 UAVs. However, there are also hits," the statement said.
The Russians hit critical infrastructure. A gas facility was damaged.
Currently, some consumers in the regional center and neighboring villages are without gas supply.
All necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences as soon as possible," he added.
