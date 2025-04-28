ENG
News Shelling of the Donetsk region
Ruscists attacked Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region: three dead

Russian Federation shelled Novoekonomichne. 3 people were killed

Russian troops attacked the village of Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

The attack took place around 4:00. The shelling killed a couple aged 76 and 78. A 47-year-old local resident also sustained injuries incompatible with life.

"Civilians were in their homes during the attack. The type of weapon is being established. A house in the settlement was damaged," the statement said.

shoot out (13138) Donetska region (3690) Pokrovskyy district (424) Novoekonomichne (10)
