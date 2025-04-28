Russia will start gas supplies to Iran in 2025, - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia plans to start supplying natural gas to Iran as early as 2025. This will be done through existing gas pipelines, as well as through the construction of new branches.

This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

According to the report, the existing infrastructure of gas pipelines, in particular the Mozdok-Shyrvanivka-Khadzhikabul-Astara-Abadan pipeline, will allow supplying up to 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The gas price is currently being negotiated, so the exact date of the start of supplies has not yet been determined.

See more: In three days, Russians hit gas supply system in Kostiantynivka 16 times. PHOTO

The planned volume of the new gas project is up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. In early 2025, the parties agreed on the route of the new pipeline, which will pass through Azerbaijan.

In addition, as part of the cooperation, a new nuclear power plant will be built in Iran at the expense of a Russian credit line.

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service notes that this gas project will allow Russia to diversify its exports in the face of international sanctions. It could also become a way to pay off Tehran for military assistance in the conflict against Ukraine. Iran is able to cover the gas shortage for the northern regions of the country, as the main gas fields are located in the south.