Zelenskyy may give up his demands on Crimea - Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to cede Crimea in exchange for the end of hostilities and the long-awaited peace.

According to Censor.NET, citing Sky News, this was stated by US President Donald Trump.

Answering a question about the change of attitude after the resonant skirmish between the leaders in the White House in late February, Trump said:

"I see him as calmer, I think he understands the picture, I think he wants to make a deal."

In addition, Trump is convinced that Zelenskyy is ready to give up Crimea.

"We'll see what happens in the next few days. Don't talk to me about Crimea, talk to Obama and Biden about Crimea," the US president said.

As a reminder, earlier Trump said that the occupied Crimea would "remain with Russia‘".