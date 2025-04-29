Ukraine does not appreciate U.S. peace initiatives. I am saving this country – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine does not appreciate his initiatives aimed at ending the war with Russia and says he is doing Kyiv "a great favor."

According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement in an interview with The Atlantic.

He said that he is "doing Ukraine a great favor." In response, the journalist pointed out that "Ukrainians don’t seem to think so."

"Well, they don't believe it because they have pretty good PR support. Listen, there would never have been a war in Ukraine if I had been president. It would never have happened, and it didn’t happen for four years," Trump replied.

The American leader did not elaborate on what exactly he meant, but once again emphasized that he is trying to "save Ukraine."

"I believe I am saving this country. I think this country will be devastated very soon. Let’s face it," Trump added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that his actions, namely the transfer of Javelin missile systems, helped Ukraine to withstand the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion.