Trump: "I run U.S. and world, and I’m having lot of fun"

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is "having a lot of fun" reflecting on how his second term differs from his first, adding that this time he is running not only his own country but also the entire world.

He said this in an interview with the Atlantic, Censor.NET reports.

"The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys. "And the second time, I run the country and the world. I’m having a lot of fun, considering what I do. You know, what I do is such serious stuff," he stated.

It is noted that Trump is clearly delighted with how his first 100 days as head of the White House are unfolding.

Meanwhile, some of Trump's allies point out that he is "having more fun than during his first term."

"The first time, the first weeks, it was just ‘Let’s blow this place up. This time, he’s blowing it up with a twinkle in his eye," added one of Trump's allies, Brian Ballard.

